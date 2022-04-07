Digital design of the old storeroom of the Arsenal of Cartagena, once rehabilitated. / upct

The Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) awarded the architect José Manuel Chacón Bulnes the drafting of the basic project, the execution project and the direction of the rehabilitation work of the old Pañol of the Naval Regatta Commission, the Arsenal building parallel to the old Seamanship Instruction Barracks (CIM). The building was ceded by the Navy to house teaching uses of the School of Architecture and Construction of the UPCT and as the headquarters of the Chair of History and Naval Heritage of the University of Murcia (UMU).

The development of the project will cost 63,750 euros. Chacó competed with Alejandro Amat Hernández, Pacheco & Asociados Arquitectos SL and a “UTE to be determined”, according to the administrative file.

The proposal by Chacón, who carried out the rehabilitation of the CIM in 2009 for its use as the headquarters of the Faculty of Business Sciences of the Polytechnic, “is characterized by the creation of flexible and multipurpose spaces for collaborative work,” sources from the Polytechnic this Thursday. They added that it will also allow “the coexistence of modern construction elements.” And they cited as examples the coexistence of the cantilevered windows, the cast-iron pillars and the gabled metal lattices of this building, built at the end of the 19th century.

“The committee of experts that has selected the winning proposal has highlighted its realistic solutions to combine heritage values ​​and functionality,” said the Vice-Rector for Campus and Sustainability, Juan Pedro Solano.

The objective of the UPCT is that the works begin in the second half of this year. Students and teachers will begin to enjoy the old locker in the 2023-2024 academic year. The project has a budget of 1.8 million euros financed with Feder Funds from the European Union, which were initially going to be used for the construction of a new Architecture headquarters on the Paseo Alfonso XIII campus. The plan was discarded due to infrastructure financing problems by the UPCT, which has had to cut costs and investments while waiting for the new multi-year plan for the Autonomous Community. It is also affected by the rise in the price of electricity.

The project is based on an agreement signed in March between the Polytechnic, the University of Murcia (UMU) and the Ministry of Defense (through the Admiral of the Arsenal, Pedro Luis de la Puente), for the temporary transfer of use of this property. After the works, the UMU will be able to use the ground floor as the headquarters of the Chair of Naval History and Heritage.

European funds and those of the Ministry of Universities recently allowed the reform and adaptation of the exhibition area of ​​the CIM, a building that serves as headquarters for Architecture and the Faculty of Business Sciences. The exhibition area now houses some thirty offices of the Department of Architecture and Building Technology.

The ship that will be rehabilitated, on the left, next to the square of the old CIM.



In front of the sea



The Higher Technical School of Architecture and Building (ETSAE) of the UPCT, based in the CIM, will use the first and second floors of the storeroom, which total around 800 square meters. In them there will be model workshops and rooms for the preparation of final study projects, an assembly hall and exhibitions, graphic classrooms with drawing tables and easels, as well as areas for group work and for teaching seminars.

Access to the building will be from the side facing the CIM square, so there will be no connection with the rest of the Arsenal spaces. One of the attractions of the property is its location on the front line of the port and its views. The conditioning works involve the complete repair of the roof and the structure of the building, which has three floors of 390 square meters.