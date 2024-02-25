Ras Al Khaimah (Al Etihad)

The activities of the eleventh edition of the Arab Aviation Summit will kick off on Tuesday at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Convention Center in Ras Al Khaimah, where the summit will focus primarily on discussing growth opportunities and continued flexibility for the aviation sector amid a challenging environment, in the presence of senior decision makers who represent various segments in the sector.

With airlines in the Middle East expected to achieve strong financial performance in 2024 in light of rising passenger numbers and innovative growth strategies amid a competitive landscape, those involved in the regional and global air travel sector will lead inspiring conversations to enhance the revenues and growth of this critical global sector.

Over the course of two days, the summit’s agenda will include discussions on the most prominent global trends, operational stability, the impact of technological progress, and the increasing focus on sustainability to enhance the growth of the sector in the Arab world. The Arab Air Summit 2024, which is held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Future of the Travel Sector,” reveals An agenda full of important keynotes, panels, sessions and dialogues that highlight the growth drivers as Arab airlines continue to expand their international fleets and networks and strengthen aviation hubs in the region.

The focus will be on priorities and ways forward as the sector enters a new phase of growth in the session “Executives: Where Are the Opportunities Now?” Led by a group of executives representing the aircraft leasing company “AviLease”, “DAE” and “Altavir L.L.” with me.” Carlyle Aviation Partners and Novus Aviation Capital. Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, will join the heads of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Arab Air Transport Association (AACO), and the World Travel and Tourism Council, in order to delve deeper into the topic “Foreseeing the Future: Collaborative Strategies to Support Sustainable Growth of the Sector.” Aviation and Tourism,” while aviation experts will discuss the topic “Anticipating the Future: Regional Growth and Global Challenges, What to Expect?”, while senior academics in the field of aviation will address the topic “Foreseeing the Future: Accelerating the pace of human capital development and job creation.”

The impact of advanced technologies on the aviation sector will be discussed through a series of sessions that include “The Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology on the Aviation Sector,” “Advanced Tourism and Air Transport: Reviewing Opportunities and Building Unique Experiences in the Gulf Region,” and “Electrifying the Air Travel Sector: Emerging Innovations in Aviation,” and “Leading Airport Development in the Age of Vision 2030.”

In its current edition, the summit also hosts many other prominent sessions, including “Prospects for the Aviation Sector in Light of Current Challenges and Growth Opportunities,” “Happy Journey: The Hospitality Industry’s Contribution to the Customer Experience,” and “How Can Today’s Workforce Be Harnessed for Tomorrow?” » “Running Profitable Airlines, How Hard Is It Really?”, “Aviation and Travel Innovations: Collaborating to Disrupt Change,” and “Green Skies: Collaborative Efforts on the Aviation Sustainability Journey.”

At the “Arab Youth Forum”, those aspiring to work in the aviation sector can hone their skills in the field of aviation, travel and hospitality, while the three sessions held for the first time, which provide in-depth educational opportunities for registered participants, address various topics, including a session entitled “What’s next for my assistants?” Airlines?”.