Sunday, February 25, 2024, 7:11 p.m.



The Cardenal Belluga Square in Murcia hosted a new rally this Sunday to call for an end to Israel's military attacks in Palestine. The protest called by the Free Palestine Platform and the BDS Movement of the Region of Murcia under the slogan “Let's stop the genocide”, was held in front of the Moneo building, where attendees displayed a large Palestinian flag.

Regional deputies María Marín and Víctor Egio, from Podemos, were also there, announcing that tomorrow they will bring to the Congress of Deputies an initiative asking Spain to break relations with Israel.

«It has been proven that our Government authorized the sale of Spanish weapons worth one million euros while massacres were committed against schools, hospitals, universities and homes. It is possible that ammunition manufactured in our country is being used by Israel to commit genocide, war crimes and murder the Palestinian people with total impunity,” sources from the organization pointed out.

Furthermore, they noted that “they are not going to stop until they destroy the last corner of Gaza and expel them all.” «We want to recognize the resistance of the Palestinian people against occupation, ethnic cleansing, apartheid and colonization and we urge civil society, especially workers and their organizations, and we demand that institutions promote the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), launched by the coalition with the greatest support from Palestinian society, which seeks to reject the normalization of Israeli apartheid policies and exert pressure to make a regime of illegal occupation, colonialism and apartheid unsustainable,” they added.