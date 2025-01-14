Traveling by plane is usually, in most cases, a pleasant experience. However, sometimes trips can turn into a real nightmare when some of the passengers begin to have a conflictive attitude towards the rest of the travelers. This is what has happened in a plane heading to Lanzarote and that forced one of the flight attendants to call out a group of racist passengers: “Enough is enough”shouted the flight attendant, who was immediately applauded by the rest of the travelers.

The events occurred last Christmas Eve, during a Tui airline flight that departed from London. As a passenger explained to the British newspaper The Daily Maila group of travelers caused “chaos” during the flight. “They took up several rows, including the one immediately behind us, and Their children were running down the hallway and the adults were screaming. to their children and to each other. The passengers on the flight were not comfortable. “Everyone was looking at them,” the passenger began.

But, as if that were not enough, this group of people also began to mess with her and her family, all British-Iranian. They insulted them with racist commentswhich also caused discomfort among the rest of the passengers. “Go home, to your country,” they told them while also offending them with bad words.

“They threatened to hit mebreak my glasses. And they had been kicking and hitting our seats. Everyone was tired of it. We just wanted to sit in peace and enjoy our vacation,” says the passenger, who explains that the attacks increased when they started speaking in Farsi. “Normally we speak in English, but when we changed they started to be very rude. They cursed us and they told us to go back to our country.

The flight attendants caught their attention, but seeing that their conflictive behavior did not stop, a flight attendant decided to raise the tone and scold them for what they were doing. “This is a family flight. If I hear one more comment from someone, I will call the pilots and they will call the Police. “I’ve had enough,” the flight attendant shouted. Immediately the rest of the passengers applauded her and began to thank her for her intervention.