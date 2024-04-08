“The pre-school eye examination is done late, it should be done earlier because children's eyes have undiagnosed defects in over 20% of cases.” This is the alarm that 'Children's eyes' (published by Sonda) will raise tomorrow, the first complete guide on visual health in childhood that combines theory and practice, answering common doubts and questions. A book written by a mother together with ophthalmologists, with a practical focus and many suggestions for parents. The author is Enrica Ferrazzi, from Varese, communication expert and writer, who after experiencing the visual problems of her daughter Elisa founded Progetto Elisa (@occhideibimbi) to disseminate and be of help to other parents. The co-author is Maria Stocchino, ophthalmologist; the preface is by Paolo Nucci, president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. The book also includes the contribution of 'pediatrician Carla', who is widely followed on social media.

A simple and complete book at the same time to talk about a vast, complex and still little-known topic: the sight of the little ones. “Through their eyes, children learn about the world around them. However, sight is not an innate ability: from poor at birth, it matures in the first 6-8 years of life influencing posture, learning, attention , reading ability, academic and sporting performance”, explains the author. What could happen if something hindered its development? And how could a parent notice this? When to contact an ophthalmologist? Is it possible to do prevention? These questions are answered by the experts involved in the guide.

“I have always considered myself – says Ferrazzi – an attentive and caring mother, who put the well-being of her daughter before everything else. But that day in April 20 years ago I discovered that I had done something wrong. Thus began, in a distant time, the genesis of this book, co-written with a dear ophthalmologist friend, Maria Stocchino. Two mothers united to talk about visual health in children, so that other parents do not have to face today what happened to me and my daughter Elisa many years ago ago. Prevention and the health of our children arise from information.” The book will be available for pre-order on Amazon as early as April 2nd and from April 9th ​​online and in all Italian bookstores. It will then be presented with a press tour in the main Italian cities during 2024 with a calendar that already sees official stops in Senigallia on 24 April, Cagliari on 27 April, then Turin on 11 May on the occasion of the Book Fair and then Milan , Rome and other cities.