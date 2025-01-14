The Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, still a Naples player, aims to be one of the big bombs of the winter market, heading to PSG for an amount that will be around 70 million euros in the absence of official confirmation that seems very close.

The winger asked the Italian club a few weeks ago to leave in this winter market. Antonio Conte himself, coach of Naples, was the one who confirmed a few days ago that his pupil asked to leave the club and almost gave up on one of the players most loved by the Nephew fans, devoted to the young Georgian who made the club’s dream possible. ‘Scudetto’ in 2023.

The winger asked the Italian club a few weeks ago to leave in this winter market

“He is a fantastic boy. It upsets me because maybe I have been a little presumptuous in these 6 months that I have been here for thinking that I could change his mind and make him stay. It’s a shame because he is a very important player,” he told DAZN after the game against Hellas Verona.

The operation with PSG is practically closed and, as reported by the Italian media on Tuesday, it was carried out mainly this Monday in a meeting between emissaries from both clubs and the player’s agent. PSG and the Georgian were already linked in the last summer market, but in the end the player ended up staying in Naples with the arrival of Antonio Conte.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates a goal against Milan. Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters

If Kvaratskhelia finally left Napoli, the club would thus lose the third of its ‘Scudetto’ heroes. First it was the Polish Piotr Zielinski, now at Inter Milan; then the Nigerian Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray after a confrontation with the Italian club; and now ‘Kvara’.