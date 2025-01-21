The Spanish handball team achieved a vital draw against Sweden this Monday to advance to the second phase of the World Cup that is being held in Croatia, Denmark and Norway. However, the most applauded part of the meeting was a gesture from goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas when the national team was six goals behind.

It was the 40th minute of the match. Sweden 20-14 Spain. The Scandinavian team was being much superior and had the opportunity to further extend their distance with a penalty in favor. Hampus Wanne throws the ball and Pérez de Vargas deflects it.

At first, the referee he considered that the ball had hit the Toledo goalkeeper’s face and gave the Swedish player a red card, a measure that is taken whenever a penalty shot hits a goalkeeper directly in the face.

Immediately, Pérez de Vargas approaches the referee and corrects him, explaining that the action was not like that and the ball did not hit him directly in the facebut he did it first on his forearm.

The referee accepted the explanations of the Spanish athlete and rectified his initial decision, thus allowing Wanne to continue on the track. The Swede did not hesitate to thank him and gave him a small hug, but he also received applause from the entire audience.