The Agi case ends up at the center of international interest. “Meloni wants all the media power”: unequivocal title, a whole page in El Paìs, the most authoritative Spanish-language newspaper in the world. After the years of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy is about to become a special watch again for editorial concentrations which were created in favor of the right and the government of Giorgia Meloni.

The article by Rome correspondent Daniel Verdù puts the facts in line and tells of how Meloni “managed to control the public media”, to overcome the subdivision with an unprecedented dominion over all Rai networks, to have the support of the main private television communications holding company Italian», Mediaset, and to be supported by the newspapers of the Angelucci group. Ample space is dedicated to Agi storythe second Italian news agency that Enia company owned by the Ministry of Economy, he is about to sell to the group headed by Antonio Angeluccientrepreneur with interests in private healthcare, deputy of the League and publisher of the main right-wing newspaper group (Il Giornale, Libero, Il Tempo).

Conte on the Agi case: “Eni has a duty to clarify”



The prime minister, defined by Paìs as “particularly belligerent with the critical press”is now moving «towards a concentration of connected newspapers, televisions and radios which will probably culminate with the sale of the Agi agency in the next few days». A “strange operation”, according to the newspaper who asked Angelucci without an answer: «The Ministry of Economy is the majority shareholder of the company, which must decide on the sale of a fundamental piece of Italian information to a deputy of the League» who is «the richest in the Chamber » and «with the highest rate of absenteeism», and who «has already more than demonstrated in his media reports his closeness to Meloni». An example, Paìs recalls, is the front page of Libero at the end of 2023: «”The man of the year”, was the headline a few months ago, inserting a photo of the leader of the ultra Fratelli d'Italia party, which occupied the entire cover of one of his newspapers”. Mario Sechi, former director of Agi and former spokesman for Meloni, had arrived to lead Libero a few months ago. A story of revolving doors that The print has been widely reported and which reveal the role of the director – confirmed to Paìs by sources within the news agency – as a mediator in the triangulation between his former employers (Eni and Meloni) and his current publisher.

Why would Angelucci be interested in Agi? «Some rumors within the company – the Spanish newspaper verified – indicate that Plans would include creating a news service that would distribute full stories to smaller, local newspapers. Especially in Northern Italy, where Angelucci would like his healthcare companies to be more present – now his companies are based in Central Italy – and where, according to the workers, he intends to move the agency's headquarters.”

The potential conflict of interest does not slow down the ambitions of the Melonian right in the media. «Never before – observes Paìs – has a government had the almost unanimous support of the three main networks (Rai1, Rai2 and Rai3). Then he guaranteed the loyalty of Mediaset, the media empire of the same family that for years financed the party with which it forms a government coalition: Berlusconi-Forza Italia.” Company, the newspaper recalls, where Meloni's ex works “the father of the daughter, the journalist Andrea Giambruno”.