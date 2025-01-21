He Sevilla FC He is clear about which forward he wants to incorporate this winter and he already has the machinery prepared to make his first offer and acquire the services of Alerrandro. The ram of Bragantino25 years old, wants a change of scenery and his club is more than open to selling. However, the Seville club has a tough competitor: CSKA Moscow. The Russians have more money to offer both the Brazilian club and the player, hence the efforts of Victor Orta These last few hours have focused on convincing the footballer to choose to come to Nervión.

According to this media, Sevilla is preparing a offer similar to Juninho’s to close the purchase of the forward. An amount that could reach five million euros at most, CSKA offers six. Bragantino does not have the player, who is currently training apart from his teammates during the preseason. What’s more, Alerrandro was erected top scorer in Brazilian Serie A playing for EC Vitoria, where he played all of last season on loan.

The same player has shared a video on social media in which he can be seen working alone at the tennis club in Lavras, his homeland, accompanied by the phrase “When the day comes.” A reference to his more than likely departure in this winter market.

A DEPARTURE? The attacker Alerrandro do @RedBullBragapublished in this second-fair (20), a video training finals at Lavras Tênis Clube, in Lavras-MG, its native land. “Chegando o Dia”, escreveu or jogador, which is being negotiated for Braga, or Seville, could be the destination. pic.twitter.com/HOqknLI3Hj — Eberson Martins (@ebersonmartinss) January 21, 2025

A quick operation

It is clear that the player does not intend to continue wearing the Bragantino shirt any longer and Sevilla is confident that the player will accept the offer and decide to play in the Spanish league. Be that as it may, The Brazilian club does not want to delay this operation too muchsince he is planning for the new season and wants to close fronts. In fact, Bragantino’s sports director, Diego Cerrihas spoken publicly about the offers that have come for Alerrandro and the club’s willingness to sell: “There are several offers for the player and we are analyzing it,” he stated in the last few hours. Likewise, he assured that this month of January could be the perfect time to sell Alerrandro: “There is the possibility of a sale, if something good appears for the club and for the footballer, it may be the ideal time to sell»









Sevilla is not too interested in waiting until the last minute to close this incorporation, although it has not yet been able to find a destination for Iheanacho, The team needs a striker to increase competitiveness in the locker room.