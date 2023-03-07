The clashes in Bakhmut are more accentuated amid the Russian offensive to control territory in Donbas. The most recent casualty that affects not only the combat strategy, but also the morale of the army, is that of Yana Rykhlitska, known as ‘the angel of Bakhmut’.

The details of the events that led to Yana’s death are unknown, but the local newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reports that the paramedic was traveling in an ambulance evacuating the injured.

along the way the vehicle would have been attacked and shot by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

“Hours before his medical evacuation vehicle was attacked, I asked him how he was doing. She replied that she was having fun and still in one piece, ”Yana’s classmate confessed to the local newspaper.

‘The angel of Bakhmut’ was a 29-year-old paramedic,accompanied the Ukrainian troops and tended to the wounded. Yana had earned the love of her peers, the recognition of civilians, and even that of the highest levels of the government.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed his condolences and said goodbye to Yanadescribing her as a hero on the front lines.

Yana Rykhlitska, a 29-year-old paramedic of the 93rd brigade, died near Bakhmut.

She was evacuating the wounded when the car she was in got shelled.

Yana was a true hero, ready to risk her life to help others.

“Yana was a true hero, willing to risk her life to help others. Eternal memory and glory to our fallen heroes!” the statement said on Twitter.

Yana worked for an insurance company when the conflict against Russia broke out; decided to join the military as a volunteer and since then she worked as a paramedic in the Kholodnyi Yar Brigade 93 until she gave up her own life.

After the disclosure of the death of ‘the angel of Bakhmut’ Social networks have been filled with messages of commemoration and recognition for Yana’s work.

Today I learned from my mom that the daughter of the former owners of my family house, 29yo paramedic Yana Rykhlitska, died at the front line in Donetsk. She was the only daughter in an absolutely wonderful, loving family. pic.twitter.com/TjY9ltVw5g – Artur Doshchyn 🇺🇦 (@ArturDoshchyn) March 5, 2023

Bakhmut is the target of a Russian offensive since summer that largely destroyed the city.

In recent weeks, the Russians have made slight advances and it seems that they already control the north, east and south approaches to the city. paramilitary group troops Wagner are carrying out this attackwhich is causing significant casualties, according to its founder, Evgeny Prigozhin.

For their part, the Ukrainian authorities announced on Monday that they do not anticipate giving up the city and that they will send reinforcements. According to Ukrainian officials, this battle would be weakening the Russian forces, which recorded heavy losses, despite the fact that the town has no obvious strategic interest.

