Coffee is one of the products that cannot be missing in any home, since this drink is often used to avoid falling asleep at work or studying. Although others take it simply because they love its intense flavor. It is part of the breakfast of millions of people who want to face the day with more energy. Although there are many types of coffee, whether in capsules, instant or beans, coffee grounds are still the best sellers. For this reason, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has compared 25 ground coffees that are sold in the supermarket to highlight the best ones for those who seek the highest quality and for those who want to have a coffee with good value for money.

The results of the OCU analysis reveal the following conclusions about the coffee sold in supermarkets and gourmet stores:

– The products comply with the regulations without problem, both in terms of labeling and composition.

– Regarding contaminants, the presence of mycotoxins (Ochratoxin A) is not detected and the acrylamide values ​​are below the recommended maximum.

– Most of the evaluations of the tasting, carried out by professional experts, are good or very good in terms of aroma, flavor, intensity, color, etc.

– On the labeling, they indicate that information on the origin and variety of the coffee is missing, its absence is practically generalized. However, they point out that in most products there is interesting information for the consumer, such as the sensory characteristics of the product (coffee intensity, body, persistence…) or the most suitable type of coffee maker for its preparation.

– The amount of packaging material is much less than that used by the capsules, although differences between brands can also be observed.

– The price range is wide, with especially pronounced differences between retailer brands (cheaper) and own brands. The most expensive products are not necessarily the best: some high-priced products get good ratings, while others are at the bottom of the ranking. And in the market you can find a great variety to do from home in a fetera

What are the best coffees?



In this study, 25 different ground coffees have been compared, including 13 naturally roasted and 12 blended. Both gourmet store and supermarket products have been analysed. The OCU, in terms of quality-price, has highlighted three items that do not exceed 1.50 euros. Specifically, the Auchan blend ground coffee, Alcampo’s white brand, is the one recommended by the organization as the master purchase and is in fourth place in the ranking. The price of the container is 1.45 euros. In this cheaper price category, Carrefour’s natural ground coffee, which costs 1.36 euros, ranks second. In last place is the one from the Markus de Aldi brand for 1.49 euros.

On the other hand, for those looking for an exquisite product, they have ground coffee from the Lavazza brand that you can find in gourmet establishments and in Carrefour. This is the product that has received the highest score: 81 points. Although it is more expensive than the previous ones, it does not cost more than 3.29 euros. It is closely followed, with 79 points, by Fortaleza brand coffee that you can find for a price between 2.80 and 3.39 euros. The one that distributes natural roasted Candelas wins the bronze medal, valued at 78 points and a price of 3.39 euros.