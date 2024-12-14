In 2023, cybersecurity incidents increased by 24%, with more than 83,500 cases recorded. Of these, more than 58,000 directly affected citizens and 22,000 companies, according to the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe). Armatum is the first platform for the quantification of cyber risk in Spain, launched by the Spanish technology group Abai. Officially active since May 2024, it is positioned as a pioneering platform in the evaluation and management of cyber risks. Its approach combines the quantification of potential losses, the recommendation of strategies adapted to the specific needs of each business and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Manuel Carpio, director of cybersecurity at Armatum, explains: «We have learned from the deficiencies that other platforms present and that do not allow them to adapt to the needs of the market as we do. This learning has led to the creation of a tool with unique features, including an unprecedented database. “Our AI, 365 days a year, is searching the Internet for data to incorporate into the platform,” he details, adding that this includes the average cost of cyber attacks according to sectors and countries. Among Armatum’s most innovative functionalities, a specialized module stands out for calculate the return on investments in cybersecurity. “If you implement Armatum’s recommendations, you will reduce losses,” explains Carpio. This tool not only evaluates risks, but also allows measuring the economic impact of the measures applied, helping companies optimize their strategic decisions. Among the advantages of the platform, Carpio highlights its ability to provide reference values ​​based on data global. “Our platform guides the user and proposes values ​​related to potential losses, calculated according to the size of the company, its operations and the characteristics of the business,” he details. This functionality, together with detailed technical tests, allows you to obtain a comprehensive assessment of the state of cybersecurity in any organization. Without disturbing «We perform up to six different tests, such as vulnerability analysis, cyber intelligence or ransomware simulations. These tests are totally harmless and transparent for the user,” explains Carpio. Unlike some competitors that require the installation of additional software, Armatum avoids interfering with its customers’ infrastructures. «We do not need to open ports in the firewall or install agents. We are totally harmless, transparent and we do not bother the customer,” emphasizes the person in charge. In addition, Armatum offers exhaustive ‘benchmarking’. “We do a comparative analysis of 153 security measures and we tell you how you are compared to the average of companies of your type,” explains Carpio. This facilitates the justification of cybersecurity budgets, something essential in an environment where regulations such as DORA and NIS2 require greater controls in the supply chain. However, the cybersecurity director highlights that Armatum does not directly implement the recommended measures. «We are totally agnostic. We do not get involved with a specific commercial brand or with a specific technology,” he clarifies.

