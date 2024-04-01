Travel by airplane can be a stressful experience for many people, especially those who suffer from anxietyBut did you know that the food you eat before boarding the plane can influence your mood and stress level during the flight?

He fear of traveling by plane It is common in a large percentage of the population, and it is important to take care of our diet before boarding to avoid unnecessary discomfort. Inappropriate food can cause intestinal discomfort and other inconveniences that ruin our trip.

Experts have identified a series of foods that can aggravate anxiety symptoms and stress before and during the flight. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention to what we eat before traveling by plane to ensure a more pleasant trip.

Complex carbohydrates, whole grains, and fiber-rich legumes are great options for keeping blood sugar levels stable and preventing anxiety spikes. Lean proteins, such as white meat and tofu, are also recommended for a balanced diet before the flight.

Additionally, the magnesium present in foods such as dark chocolate and almonds can help reduce anxiety and calm the nervous system. On the other hand, it is important to avoid the consumption of caffeine, alcohol and sugar, as they can increase tension and cause more problems during the flight.

Opting for a cup of chamomile or mint tea instead of coffee can help relax the body and prepare it for the trip. The key is to choose foods that provide essential nutrients and promote calm and well-being before you board the plane.

Remember that taking care of your diet before traveling by plane can make a difference in your flight experience.