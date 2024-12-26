Two new companies have joined the support program of the Xunta de Galicia and Pymar, the company that integrates the main Spanish private shipyards, aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the naval sector. This is the Aister shipyard, located in Moanaand Blascar Shipyards, located in Ferroland they will have the support of the Naval Guarantees Fund to develop their next assignments.

Specifically, Aister will have guarantees for the construction of three high speed patrol boats for the Civil Guard. For its part, Blascar will have guarantees for the construction of a gang type dredge which will carry out dredging operations in ports and coastal strips.

This support program was expanded in April to the entire value chain with the purpose, as detailed by the Minister of Economy and Industry, María Jesús Lorenzana, “to improve the competitiveness of a strategic sector for the Galician economy” such as the naval sector.

In this way, they expanded the granting of guarantees, in addition to private shipyards and shipowners, to companies linked to shipbuildingin order to promote diversification and boost the growth of this industry as a whole.

Until now, the fund served the construction of ships, so the expansion will benefit different companies in the Galician naval industry, contributing to increasing their environmental sustainability, energy efficiency and its level of digitalization and competitiveness.