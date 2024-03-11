Urbani Tartufi, what is the company in the second episode of Boss incognito 2024

Which company is the protagonist of the second episode of Boss incognito 2024, the Rai 2 docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti? It's called Urbani Tartufi. It is a leading company in the harvesting and processing of truffles in the world, with Olga Urbani as president and Giammarco Urbani as CEO. Both too recognizable in the eyes of their employees, the two bosses designated Andrea Pascolini, general director of the company, to go incognito. “Urbani Tartufi” is an Italian excellence that from Scheggino, a small Umbrian village, in 170 years has become present in 70 countries and has its most important headquarters, the “Urbani Truffle”, in the heart of Manhattan. “Urbani Tartufi” has a turnover of 80 million euros, has 150 employees in its headquarters in Umbria alone and reaches 70% of the world market.

On their website we read: “In 1852 Costantino Urbani had an idea: to export fresh truffles to France. The success achieved soon convinced him to expand to Germany, Switzerland and Italy. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Carlo Urbani Senior carries on the business with the irreplaceable help of his wife Olga Senior, effectively becoming the pioneer of truffle cultivation in Italy. It is thanks to them that the Urbani Tartufi company was born, organized around the precious figures of the quarrymen.

The credit for transforming it into a truly mechanized and technologically advanced industry goes to his sons Paolo and Bruno. The first was awarded the title of Cavaliere del Lavoro for having created an economic reality that has become the flagship of Italy in the world. The second is now at the helm of the Group and a point of reference for new recruits. With the current Urbani generation, made up of Olga, Carlo and Giammarco, the focus shifts to the development of foreign branches and the birth of initiatives such as the Truffle Museum, the Truffle Academy, Urbani Travel&Tours and the opening to mushroom growing with Urbani Funghi”.

During the episode, Andrea Pascolini, in disguise, will meet his employees: Vania will show him how to make the fragrant truffle oil; with Antonella they will label packages for international customers and with a little imagination they will travel around the world; with Andrea he will discover the art of truffle hunting and together they will prepare innovative sauces; and Maria Chiara will teach him the tricks of the trade for selecting and cleaning fresh truffles. Helping the boss in his undercover mission will be Max Giusti who, alongside Manolita in the sumptuous Urbani Academy, will have to try his hand at preparing a show cooking menu.

The workers, busy working with their boss or with Max Giusti (both disguised), will be told that they are filming “Job Stories”, a new factual that tells the story of the world of work. Only once the week of filming in the company is over will the workers discover that they were supported by the boss or Max Giusti, who will reveal their identity.