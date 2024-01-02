Deputy Chepa: Zelensky called Crimea a target in 2024 for the sake of Western help

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky named Crimea and the Black Sea as the main targets of the conflict in 2024 in order to receive more help from Western countries. This is how Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, reacted to the Ukrainian leader’s plans to make these main directions in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“This statement of his was made before he asked his Western overlords for weapons and missiles to be able to destroy the Crimean Bridge. This is nothing more than another farce, another attempt to show something after failure [контрнаступления] and after the West reduced arms supplies several times,” the deputy said.

In an interview with The Economist, Zelensky said that isolating Crimea in 2024 will be the main task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, this is important to reduce the number of attacks in the republic from the territory of the peninsula. The politician called Crimea and the related fighting in the Black Sea the “center of gravity” of the military conflict in the coming year.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader did not give any deadlines. The publication writes that Zelensky “no longer sets a time frame and makes no promises” regarding territorial issues.