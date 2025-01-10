The month of January is bringing, for the moment, the worst part of winter to Spain. After a few days where the rains have taken their toll on the country, it is expected that in the next few hours we will have a radical change that will freeze the Peninsula, leaving snowfall and subzero temperatures in many provinces of Spain. This has been warned by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which has already confirmed the arrival of “a mass of cold air” coming from the interior of the European continent, which will leave “a marked thermal drop” in almost the entire country.

The organization has announced this situation in a last-minute statement in which it has warned about the sharp drop in thermometers that we will experience in the coming days. It will be the Sunday January 12 when will this new cold storm enter Spain, leaving in its wake “widespread frosts” that could even extend to some points of the coast.

Starting on Sunday, a mass of cold air will arrive, with a marked thermal drop. There will be widespread frost, even near the coast. In the middle of the week, rain could arrive in the Mediterranean area and snowfall in the eastern mountains, without ruling it out at lower levels. pic.twitter.com/qCTqntqi9i — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 9, 2025

For its part, Aemet also warns that in the middle of next week we will also have «rains in the Mediterranean area and snowfall in the eastern mountains“, without ruling it out at lower levels.” At the same time, an intense lowering of levels in almost all parts of the country and that could even move to the southeast of the peninsula.

A mass of cold polar air arrives in Spain from this date

These next few days will be marked by cold in almost all regions of Spain. Although during these first hours of the weekend a anticyclone located in northern Europe and extended towards the west of the peninsula will maintain stable weather and higher than normal temperaturesit is expected that the situation will change as the hours progress.









Starting on Sunday, the arrival of a mass of cold air from the interior of Europe will cause a sharp drop in thermometers from many parts of the country, according to Aemet. We will then have a winter atmosphere in almost the entire country, leaving night frosts that will reach the interior of the southeast of the peninsula and the entire northern half. Only the coasts and Galicia could escape this situation.

Everything indicates that, during these days, the frosts occur especially at night and after dawn. In addition, as warned by the meteorological agency, on Tuesday they could intensify and gain extensionand they will only be fought in areas close to the coast and areas of western Andalusia and Extremadura.

The areas of Spain with temperatures below zero and snow

Temperatures will drop radically starting this Sunday, because of this continental cold storm that will affect the country. During these days, many provincial capitals in Spain could dawn with subzero temperatureswhile much of the northern half and the interior of the southeast are expected to have highs that will not exceed 10 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.

According to Aemet, the coldest capitals early in the day will be Burgos, Pamplona and Vitoriawhere they will not exceed 7 degrees on Sunday; Ávila, Lleida and Pamplona on Monday, which will not exceed 5 degrees, and Lleida on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving temperatures below 5 degrees.

At night, the most severe frosts would occur on Sunday in Teruel (-5), on Monday in Teruel (-7), on Tuesday in Soria (-7) and on Wednesday in Teruel (-6).

Likewise, snowfall is expected this Sunday below the 800 meters in the northeast of the peninsula. The level will be maintained on Monday in that area, while in the southeast of the peninsula it will be around 1,000 meters. Snowfall is not ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday in the northern and eastern mountains, although the probability will be somewhat lower in the southeast and the Southern Plateau.