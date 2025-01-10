Pedro Sánchez’s brother, David Sánchez, appeared this Thursday before the judge investigating him for possible crimes against the Public Treasury, prevarication and embezzlement after being hired by the Badajoz Provincial Council, and this Friday the videos of his statement were released.

Sánchez, a musician by profession, said that he learned of the bases for the call for a position as coordinator of music conservatories, dependent on the Badajoz Provincial Council, “through an Internet search engine.”

The brother of the president of the Government says that he looked for jobs in the morning, when he had coffee, and specified that the process did not take him more than “15 minutes.”

“There aren’t that many either, I think in reality there are little more than twenty, the higher conservatories, which were specifically the ones that interested me, and that is done in 15 minutes, and from there…” said David Sánchez.

When Judge Beatriz Biedma asked how long he had been searching, the president’s brother declared: “Well, he did that on a daily basis, it is not an activity that takes a long time either.” before drinking coffee or during coffee.”

Asked if he knew anyone in Badajoz, such as Miguel Ángel Gallardo, the president of the Provincial Council, David Sánchez stated: “I didn’t know Gallardo at all, who introduced him to me when I’m already incorporated.”

The judge asked him directly if he has any relationship with the PSOE, to which Sánchez said: “My activity has mainly been outside Spain. I have no political significance. beyond my family connection.

The brother of the socialist leader was questioned about the personal interview that he had to pass to take office, but he did not remember many details: “These are questions that I imagine, but if you tell me if I remember exactly what they asked me, well no“. He also did not know how to answer about its duration: “I also couldn’t tell you, not even approximately, excuse me.”