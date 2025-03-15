The house where the kidnapped in the luxury urbanization of El Salobre, on the south of the island of Gran Canaria.

Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The woman and her 19 -year -old kidnapped in a luxury village in the south of Gran Canaria have been released and are safe.

The National Police has reported the release of the two hostages of the kidnapping happened in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, where “police pressure” has been decisive, says the body. “They are healthy.”

At the moment, the investigation is still open.

The events occurred in a house in the urbanization of luxury villas of El Salobre, where according to the local media several people entered and retained against their will to a woman and her 19 -year -old son. According to the Canarian media, the alleged kidnapping could be related to a Account adjustment between groups linked to drug trafficking against the couple and father of the two missing.









The investigation, which is kept in charge of a specialized body displaced from the National Police Peninsula, followed from Thursday the Rastro of the Hostages, which ended with the vehicle used by the captors located in white step.

It was a relative who gave the alarm this Thursday in fear that something would have happened after not being able to contact both.