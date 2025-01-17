Spain is preparing for a new time change after a few days where the coldest winter has taken over the country, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). With sub-zero thermometers and frost in a good part of the Peninsula, the meteorological situation will be controlled by the rains after the arrival of a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) that since this Thursday affects many regions, especially the Mediterranean.

The influence of this storm will not last long, although instability will continue in Spain throughout next week. As the organization has warned, starting Sunday they are expected to arrive in the country new Atlantic storms that will leave storms during the next few days.

All of this will add up to a thermal situation which will also vary throughout the weekend, finally saying goodbye to the cold of these days, which has reached up to -7 degrees in points in the center and north of the peninsula. And, during this final stretch of the week, it is expected that the winter thermometers of these days will give way to slightly softer values that will recover in some regions starting next Monday, January 20.

The frost continues in large areas of our country, although this Thursday they have been, in general, somewhat less intense than in previous days. → Some points in the center and north of the peninsula have recorded values ​​below -7 ºC. pic.twitter.com/QVdhze46nH — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 16, 2025

A DANA will leave rain and snowfall in Spain this weekend

Since this past Thursday, the arrival of a DANA Spain has significantly affected the this peninsula and the Mediterranean areawhere in the next few hours instability will increase. According to Aemet, the storm will leave «locally heavy showers and snowfall from about 700 to 900 meters in the peninsular Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands” this Friday, and may also extend a little into the weekend.









The agency warns that this Friday we could have some strong storms in points of Catalonia, Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. The rains could arrive in a somewhat weaker and more isolated way to other points in the south of the peninsula, such as the coast of Murcia, eastern Andalusia and Melilla.

On Saturday, this DANA is expected to move away and be located in the north of Algeria and Tunisia and, although its effects on the Peninsula will be reduced, it could maintain instability in other parts of the country. For example, during the weekend some somewhat heavy showers in parts of the Balearic Islandsin addition to intense wind and waves on the Mediterranean coast.

New Atlantic storms arrive in Spain next week

The situation will change radically next week, as Aemet has warned through X (formerly Twitter). The organization explains that, starting this Sunday and especially Monday, “there will be a change in weather” with the arrival of new “Atlantic storms” that they will leave abundant rains in the western peninsula in the coming days.

Locally heavy showers and snowfall from about 700 to 900 meters in the peninsular Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands on January 16 and 17. Next week there will be a change in weather: Atlantic storms arrive, with abundant rains in the west of the peninsula. pic.twitter.com/s8Rffna8qK — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 16, 2025

Late on Sunday this instability will be noticed with the entry of a front for Galicia and Portugalwhich will leave precipitation in the west. Although it is expected that this storm will lose intensity as it moves through the interior of the Peninsula, experts warn that it could surprise us a new, more powerful storm that will bring storms to a good part of the country.

In turn, it is expected that temperatures may rise with respect to the cold values ​​recorded in recent days. At points in the south and east of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, throughout Sunday, maximum temperatures could be recorded. above 15 degreeswhile in the Canary Islands they could also exceed 20 degrees. He thermal rise will be more noticeable early next weekwith the entry of warmer and more humid air to Spain.