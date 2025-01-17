The training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano has already anchored on the coast of Tenerife. The ship is expected to dock this Friday in the port of Santa Cruz and that one of its midshipmen, Princess Leonor, will disembark and set foot on Canarian soil at some point, along with her companions.

The public who wishes may visit the inside of the boat on Saturday and Sundaythe days that the Elcano will be in the Canary Islands port, within its long journey to reach the United States, in six months.

Since 2014, when the reign of Felipe VI began, this ship is greeted with a historical reenactmentwhich is expected to be done on this occasion as well. Then, the members of this action will board the ship to greet the commanders.

The authorities plan to fire three cannons, nine artillery shots and a rifle volley to pay honors

The ship will be open to the public on both Saturday and Sunday during these hours: 09:30-14:00 and 15:30-20:00. Princess Leonor is expected to set foot on land to hold a meeting with the authoritiesalthough there is no official confirmation.

The kings have boarded the ship ‘Vigía de la Armada’ to say goodbye to the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano from the sea. Royal House / EFE

It would be the heiress’ first official visit to the Canary Islands.a land that his parents have visited on various occasions as kings.