













GTA VI: fans are excited after discovering Tommy Vercetti's house in the trailer | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









A Reddit user shared an image where what is supposedly Tommy Vercetti's mansion is shown. This made many people excited as they believe it means the return of the protagonist of GTA Vice City. After all, this sixth installment will happen in the same city.

However, we must take into account that the appearance of your house does not necessarily mean that it will make an appearance. After all, In the fifth installment we also find CJ's street and house, but the character had no role in his story.

We recommend you: GTA VI barely released its trailer and there are already people complaining that it is progressive

GTA VI It's scheduled to launch sometime in 2025, so we probably won't see soon if this theory is reality. If it were, it would undoubtedly cause a lot of excitement and perhaps give longtime fans one more reason to come back. Would you like to see Tommy Vercetti again?

What do we know about GTA VI?

In addition to its year of arrival, the first trailer gave us some details of its story, which were already rumored. The game will give us control of two protagonists: Jason and Lucia, the latter is the first female protagonist of the series. Apparently both are thieves who will seek to make their way through the underworld of Vice City.

Source: Rockstar Games

The saga will return for the first time to this city inspired by Miami and other areas of the state of Florida in the United States. There are no details on its gameplay yet, but we can expect that we will once again be given a vast open world with many criminal activities to do.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)