The Three Wise Men They have already unloaded their gifts into all the children’s houses. This weekend’s parades with which the Spaniards have welcomed their majesties from the East have been threatened by the rains.

In some cities, such as Seville, the Kings paraded a day earlier precisely because of the bad weather forecasts. These do not change next week. January 6Three Kings Day.

The Aemet already warned this Sunday of the entry of a cold front that would sweep the peninsula “from west to east with associated adverse phenomena”. Among them, the rains in Galicia, the Central System, western Andalusia stand out. Also very strong gusts of wind in the northwest of the peninsula.

A cold front will sweep the peninsula from west to east, with associated adverse phenomena:

Coastal areas in Galicia, Huelva, Cádiz and Ampurdán.

Rain in Galicia, Central System; in western Andalusia it could come with storms.

— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 5, 2025

The areas of Spain where it will rain on Three Kings’ Day

For this Monday Three Kings' Day, the adverse situation will continue as the front will finish crossing the peninsula, leaving generally cloudy skies and precipitation that will move again towards the east.









The Aemet indicates in its forecast that from the first hours these rains could be «persistent and locally strong in Galicia and around Cádiz» where even small hail can be recorded. At Balearic Islands Rain is expected to arrive during the afternoon.

These rains will be the protagonists during the morning since “after the passage of the front the skies will tend to be slightly cloudy from west to east, although the showers in the extreme north of the peninsula». In the Canary Islands, scattered showers can be recorded.

On the other hand, with the low temperatures in some parts of Spain the Precipitation could turn into snow in mountains of the northern and southeastern half of the peninsula with the elevation falling. The Aemet points out that snow accumulations can be significant at high mountain levels in the extreme north.

Regarding temperatures, the maximums will tend to decrease less in the eastern part of the peninsula. Minimum temperatures are also expected to decrease in most of Spain, with the decreases being especially significant in the north and northwest. All this will be accompanied by frost in the mountain systems of the north, southeast, northern plateau and even strong frosts in the Pyrenees.

— Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) January 5, 2025

For their part, eltiempo.es also points out that the remains of this front will continue to leave showers in many areas of the peninsula. «The wind intensifies in the Mediterranean. Weak snowfalls in the mountains of the north, center and southeast of the peninsula along with a thermal drop.