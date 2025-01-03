The first blows of this 2025 have brought cold and very foggy to Spain. The Christmas holidays these days have been marked by the low temperatures in many parts of the country, where they are now preparing to face a new change in weather ahead of the last festive days in Spain. This is what the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which has released a statement about the arrival of new instability in our country.

During these first days of the year, we will have rain in the north and west of the peninsula that could worsen as we approach two very special dates: January 5 and 6. And, coinciding with the day of the Three Kings Parades and Three Kings Day itself, Atlantic fronts will arrive that will leave “heavy” rainfall in parts of Galicia and environment of the Central system”, according to the organization.

But will it rain during the Three Kings Parade Day? This is what the Aemet forecast says for these next few days of January.

A weekend of cold, rain and snow arrives in Spain

Starting this Friday, instability will reign again in Spain, where the anticyclone of recent days will give way to a few days of fronts that will dump rain in many places. On Friday we will have rainfall in a good part of the northwest of the peninsula, which will extend to the Basque Country, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Navarra and the Pyrenees as the day progresses.









In many parts of the Cantabrian Sea we will have yellow warnings for accumulations of water that could exceed the 40mm in 12 hours. According to Aemet, we could also have some snowflakes in the Aragonese and Catalan Pyrenees from 1800-2000 meters.

Special prediction | Christmas parties. → Change of weather, with rains in the north and west of the peninsula. Days 5 and 6 could be strong in parts of Galicia and around the Central system. → Temperatures will rise and there will be less frost. pic.twitter.com/n3tla8AIzg — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 2, 2025

This situation of instability will also extend to Saturday, where we will have rains in parts of Galicia and some areas of the Atlantic slope. Although we will have less frost and temperatures will rise In a way, the worst will come in the afternoon, when a storm is expected to approach Spain that will hit Spain during the Three Kings Parade.

The first storm of 2025 will water Spain during the Three Kings Parade

Late on Saturday, the first storm of 2025 It will begin to enter through the west of Galicia, dumping rain throughout the weekend. This instability will continue on Sunday, January 5, coinciding with one of the most special events for many families in all corners of Spain: the Three Wise Men Parade.

Time change in 3, 2, 1… In the next few days the #mists They will give the spotlight to the rain, since the anticyclone is going to retreat, allowing the arrival of several fronts. The first of them will enter tomorrow #Galicia. Map viewer… pic.twitter.com/7obQmFHMnZ — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) January 2, 2025

It is expected that both on the day before Three Kings Day and on January 6 itself, the rain be the absolute protagonist of time, especially in the northwestleaving locally intense precipitation.

Throughout Sunday, we will have instability Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura and western Andalusia. In the late afternoon, coinciding with the departure of many of these parades, the rains could reach parts of Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, the Valencian Community, Murcia or Aragón. In the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, this rainfall could be non-existent or, if it reaches some areas, very weak.

In many of these areas we will also have snowespecially in the mountains of the north of the peninsula: in the Cantabrian Mountains It will snow above 800 meters and in the Pyreneesfrom 900 meters.

For its part, it is expected that Three Kings’ Day, Monday, January 6, between cold air to Spainaccompanied by a trough that will leave showers in much of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. In the afternoon, these rains could subside in some regions, although in the north of the peninsula they will not be free of the light snowfallespecially in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees.