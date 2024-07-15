In the middle of the week, Chivas de Guadalajara will face Querétaro in a match corresponding to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. El Rebaño Sagrado is coming off a resounding defeat against Xolos de Tijuana and will seek to get back on track in their visit to one of the weakest teams in Mexican soccer.
Below we tell you which red-and-white players you should keep an eye on in this duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Gallos Blancos on matchday 3 of Liga MX:
So far, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has failed to deliver for Chivas. The legendary striker has only scored one goal since his return. Against Tijuana, the referee disallowed a couple of goals. The good news for the Sacred Flock is that it seems that Hernandez is finding a good version of himself and that in the next matches he will be able to contribute more than he has done.
‘El Piojo’ practically went on vacation to the Copa América, since he did not have the desired minutes with the Mexican National Team. Alvarado is, without a doubt, one of the best players in Liga MX. The attacker is still in good form and will have to continue assuming more and more responsibility to get Chivas out of the quagmire it is in.
‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda must take into account that he is the leader of the defense and that more is expected of his performance. Against Xolos de Tijuana, Chivas de Guadalajara’s defensive performance was far below expectations. Against Querétaro, they have to improve.
One of the few pieces of good news within Chivas de Guadalajara is that it seems that Cowell is finally settling into the league. His participation in the Clausura 2024 was not bad, but it was not something to highlight either. His performance against Xolos de Tijuana allows the red-and-white fans to get excited about the level he can offer.
Ricardo Martín was a starter for much of last season. He is the best atlético striker, but he lacks the goal to be a regular in the starting line-up. Fernando Gago usually relies on him as a substitute. It is time for him to take a step forward and show why he was brought to El Rebaño.
