Lottery administration No. 2, located at Plaza Zumalacarregui 4 in Alsasua, was left this Sunday without distributing 200,000 euros corresponding to a complete series of 77,768, awarded with the first fourth prize of the extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery. The series has been returned in its entirety without any tickets having been sold.

At least yes They are left with the consolation of having sold a tenth of the third prizewhich corresponded in 11,840, leaving a prize of 50,000 euros.

“At first it was a great joy but then, when they confirmed to us that the series had been returned, it hit us a little bit. Having had it there and not having sold it“explains Idoia Merchán, responsible for the Alsasua lottery administration, in statements to Europa Press.

As he explains, “At Christmas we had not yet given any of the important“, although “in the normal Saturday draws we have given the first one twice and the second three times.”

Finally, the first fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery has left 200,000 euros in Navarra. Thus, the establishments located in the La Morea shopping center, in Cordovilla; and at Avenida Diputación, 12, Lodosa, they have sold two tenths each, adding up to a joint prize of 80,000 euros.

The number was sung at 09:57 on the fifth wire of the second table.