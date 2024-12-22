He third prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Raffle11840, has fallen in different parts of the Basque Country and one of the most successful points has been a lottery administration of the Bilbao neighborhood of Miribillawhich had 70 series of the number. Some of them ended up in the hands of the members of a neighborhood gym, where this Sunday, between exercise and exercise, the pinch of millions was celebrated.

He gym In question is Altafit, whose managers had sold to their clients. The place was open and the athletes who were in the gym first thing received the news with joy. «My father called me, hysterical, telling me that it was our turn. We are euphoric, happy, happy. And I I thought this was going to be a quiet Sunday“, one of the managers of the premises, Markel Román, told Ep, who estimated that something had fallen on half of the gym.

Among the beautiful stories he has left there, the one about Josu Puelles, a member of the gym and brother of the inspector of the National Police, Eduardo Puelleswho died murdered by ETA in Arrigorriaga with a sticky bomb placed in his car. The ticket you bought will return to you in the form of 50,000 euros. «I didn’t expect it. It’s the first time I’ve won something in the lottery, so I’m super happy. A gym mate told me when I came here and I returned home again to tell my wife and children,” he explained.

«The same are the jinxes…»

In a joking tone, Josu commented that “I don’t know if I’m going to drink protein or champagne. I’m hesitating” and, more seriously, he added that 50,000 euros are not “to throw the house out of the window” either, but they will be useful for “some forms, a little trip, a little thing that needs to be bought and to cover holes, well, holes.” ». In addition, he has remembered all those who go to the gym and did not buy the lottery. «The same are the jinxes, Maybe if they buy it, it doesn’t matter. So, it’s good that they didn’t catch it,” he added.









He has not been the only partner who has shared his happiness. «It is a tremendous joy. “I bought a tenth with two other partners, we took 16,000 euros each,” explained an elated José Manuel Iglesias, who has asked, jokingly, those in charge of the gym fix the boiler with his share of the prize.

Furthermore, Sagrario, another resident of Miribilla, recalled that she bought two tenths, one for herself and another for her daughter, who refused to acquire any because “it is not a lottery ticket.” “Then I said, well, for me both,” he said. The money he received, 100,000 euros, will be dedicated primarily to paying for his daughter’s wedding, who is getting married next May. «Let’s have a wedding, wedding», he stated. «Today I don’t know if I’ll be able to do gymnastics, I’m excited. We were going to go spinning and we’re not going anymore. “We’re going to go have champagne,” Sagrario added.