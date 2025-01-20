That Madrid It is the capital of opportunities and plans, it is a fact. There is always something to do and that is perhaps why its streets are always full of life. It is increasingly common to see on social networks like New plans emerge with which you can enjoy as a couple, with friends or alone. And have you ever made your own vase? Have you made the bouquet that brightens any room? Have you learned to make cocktails that leave you speechless? Now it is possible. Keep reading because these are our most original recommendations and they hang the full sign week after week.

1. Calma Jewels

If you are one of those who have a dresser full of earrings, necklaces and rings, Calma Jewels It’s your place. Under their motto ‘believe and create’ they sell a collection of handmade jewelry that you will surely love. In addition, they have a wide catalog of workshops in which you yourself can make your own accessories or create your ceramic jewelry box where you can store your treasure. Without a doubt, a very different and original plan to enjoy the weekend.

2. Fire and Mud

It is increasingly common to see what once created a trend in the film Ghost: make pottery Senda and Juan Carlos have been working in Fire and Mud since 1989. Through its classes you will be able to discover the infinite possibilities of clay and all its modeling techniques.

Whether occasionally or in regular classes, being able to create your own vases, tableware or jars is a great idea.

3. Sikeria Natural

In a world where we are increasingly concerned about our personal care routine, Sikeria Natural offers us a workshop in which we can learn to make all kinds of vegan cosmetics. To do this, you do not need to have any type of training, since you will have all the necessary material there, whether in person or online.

4. Cose Madrid

Sew It is not just something from our grandmothers, it is also now possible to learn and enjoy creating our own pieces. In Cose Madrid There are countless courses with which you can make lingerie, design your own patterns and learn the techniques of some experts.

5. Paint in glasses

Do you collect mugs? Would you like to have a unique copy in your collection? Paint in Cups It’s your place. In this small establishment in Malasaña you can enjoy painting any piece of ceramic you want. From cups, plates, trays… Here imagination has no limit and neither does creativity.

6. Ooh Lala Candles

If you are a true fan of scents and candles, surely on more than one occasion you have wanted to create your own. Well, dream come true, because in Ooh Lala Candles you will be able to do it. In addition, being able to decide all the details, from the aroma, the color of the container or the decorationyou can enjoy a coffee and a pleasant chat with the rest of your colleagues.

7. Bungalow Studio

Studio Bungalow It is characterized by being a creative space in which practically everything is possible. From painting a totebag, designing candles, creating your jewelry box with personalized earrings, or even designing your own lampshade. Can you think of any other way to enjoy the weekend?

8. Ginkgo Lab

Enjoy a good cocktail That’s fine, but being able to create them yourself is a great plan. At Ginkgo Lab All that and more is possible. Accompanied by expert mixologists you will be able to learn the different categories, techniques and the importance of syrups in cocktails.

9. Simonetta Floral

Make the most of your creativity surrounded by the beauty of flowers, it is a great plan to enjoy the weekend no matter how you see it. In Simonetta Floral They explain to us that it is not necessary to know about flowers, nor to have any type of technique to be able to create your own flower arrangement. You just need to be willing to learn and immerse yourself in a world of colors and aromas.

10. Taste is Ours

This workshop is perfect as a gift and as a self-gift, because enjoying cooking is one of the greatest pleasuresso why not start by handling the dishes we enjoy the most? In The Taste is Ours You can become a real chef and master the specialties you want, such as rice, Thai or Italian cuisine. In addition, there is something for all levels, because it is never too late to start cooking (and eating) well.