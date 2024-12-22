The owner of administration number 6 of Logroño, known as Lotería ‘María del Carmen’, Ángel Alda, located at Muro de Carmen, 4, which El Gordo has been completely sold of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw, 72480, endowed with 4,000,000 euros for the series, has said it is “overwhelmed” and “somewhat scared”.

The number It was sung at 11:27 a.m. on the sixth wire of the fifth board. From there, people have approached this central and popular Logroño administration to toast with Rioja wine for this award.

Alda has pointed out that “part of the 772 million euros of the prize has been sold over the counter”, but the vast majority has gone to the Madrid Olympic District Basketball Club.

The Rioja administration, which It has already given important awards in its 51 years of existenceespecially two years ago when he won the first prize in the El Niño lottery, toasts Rioja as a tradition.

“We already gave the entire El Niño… and today the Christmas one”

In statements to RNE, Ángel declared that he was “very happy and excited” to bring luck there. “We had given the Gordo in a bill, but not in its entirety. We gave the entire El Niño two years ago and now the Christmas one“We’re doing well,” the lottery player assessed.





“Starting in September we started selling more seriously, and so on until yesterday“, he added. “We work everything through the window and clients to whom we take lottery tickets, shopping centers, cafes, stores… We have quite a few numbers subscribed to one number. Over the years we have given important awards, our dream was this and today it has come true,” he concluded.