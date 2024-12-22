Logroño sells the entire jackpot of the Christmas lottery: 772 million euros, part of which travels to Madrid

This year the Christmas lottery jackpot has been sold entirely in Logroño. And as luck would have it, 72,480 was sold entirely at the Muro del Carmen lottery administration in Logroño. A number that has also traveled to Madrid to the Distrito Olympic Basketball Club, subscribers to this number for years.

This lottery administration has been open for 51 years, and throughout this time they have distributed many prizes, “but we had never sold the entire jackpot,” they say from the administration that in 2022 already distributed the first prize of the Lotería del Niño. Ignacio Alda from the lottery administration says that in this year’s Christmas lottery draw they have distributed 772 million euros. Part of the tenths have traveled to Madrid to the football club that has been a subscriber for years and part have stayed in Logroño because they have also been sold over the counter. “We are trying to assimilate it,” he acknowledges.

And although the most common thing in these cases is to toast with champagne, in this Logroño lottery administration they have opted for Rioja. “We are already taking out the glasses to toast with Rioja wine.”

At 11:27, rain of millions

The number 72,480 has been awarded the Gordo, the first prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, endowed with 4,000,000 euros for the series. It was sung at 11:27 a.m. on the sixth wire of the fifth table.

The prizes for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024 will begin to be paid from the afternoon of December 22, when both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed, as usual, and until March 24, 2025.

If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, they can be collected exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale of the Lottery commercial network, starting on the afternoon of December 22. In this case, the prize can be collected in cash or through Bizum.

El Gordo of the Christmas Lottery: 72480

Prizes of an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros will be collected from authorized financial entities: BBVA and Caixabank. Given that December 22 is a Sunday, it is expected that financial institutions will begin the payment process for jackpot prizes on December 23, except for exceptions for opening on Sundays or holidays.