Feeling the company as if it were one's own is the main reason why Murcia workers rule out being absent from their work tasks. “Identification with the company means a greater correlation with less absenteeism,” explained this Tuesday José Juan Aguilar, director of Mercado Valencia and head of communication at Cegos, during the presentation of the report on Workplace Absenteeism in the Convalescence building of the University of Murcia. (UMU). “If the company's culture allows workers to feel the company is theirs, regardless of its nature, sector, or size, absenteeism is much lower,” stressed the person responsible for the analysis.

The Human Management Chair of the UMU promoted this study with the collaboration of the University of Alicante, the Good Decisions Club (Alicante), Las Naves (Valencia), the Human Resources Club (Castellón) and Asepeyo, under technical direction of the Cegos group. 240 companies in the Levante area participated in the study. Of them, more than half are located in the Region and cover all productive sectors: industrial, services, agri-food tourism, energy and manufacturing, among others.

Absenteeism – including maternity and paternity leave, as well as work accidents – is increasingly worrying employers due to the progressive increase in Spain. In the Region, the index stands at 6.4%, according to data revealed by those responsible for the report, one tenth less than the national average.

Specifically, this study shows that greater absenteeism generates a negative impact on productivity and, in turn, on the profitability of the organization. “It has a direct impact on both labor costs and the difficulty of providing services,” said Aguilar, who pointed out that it also limits growth and transformation by not being able to count on all of the company's human capital. He also emphasized that those under 30 years of age tend to be absent less and that “the drop in productivity, delays or 'the big resignation'” influence the results of companies.

Among the conclusions of the study are that SMEs are more protected from absenteeism. “Companies with more than 50 employees have higher rates,” said the Cegos communications manager. He highlights that classic variables such as seniority or type of contract do not correlate as directly as stability in employment or defined structures with clear leadership and value propositions to the employee. And finally, he emphasizes that better internal communication, change management, conciliation or motivation will help reduce absenteeism rates.

The president of the Human Management Chair, Pepa Jiménez, indicated that the objective of the study is to analyze and predict parameters to improve productivity, loyalty and job satisfaction, “always with the intention of seeking solutions and taking into account the people as a key factor of organizations.

For her part, the general director of the Employment and Training Service (SEF), Marisa López, mentioned the variables of absenteeism that affect the generation of employment and that limit the growth of companies, pointing out that “SMEs are more protected than large companies and that defined business structures with clear leadership are vital to reducing absenteeism, which is why human resources management is key to reducing absenteeism.

The director of the Chair of Human Management and vice dean of the Faculty of Labor Sciences of the University of Murcia, Isabel Barba, also attended the presentation, who explained the methodology of the study.