The sale, approved in November by Telecom Italia management, involved the transfer of the NetCo division to the KKR investment fund for a value of 18.8 billion euros

Telecom Italia recently received a court order from its largest shareholder, Vivendi, regarding the controversial sale of its fixed network infrastructure. The sale, approved in November by Telecom Italia management, involved the transfer of the NetCo division to the KKR investment fund for a value of 18.8 billion euros. Vivendi, at the time, had expressed strong doubts about the decision of the board of directors, considering it to be in violation of corporate governance rules, as it was adopted without a vote of the shareholders. The French company had also promised to challenge the decision with all legal means at its disposal.

In its latest statement, Telecom Italia stressed that Vivendi did not request urgent precautionary measures or injunctions to prevent negotiations with KKR or other parties interested in the purchase. This new legal challenge is part of a broader context, marked by a long period of tensions and conflicts between Telecom Italia and Vivendi. These disagreements have often involved issues of leadership and business strategy. In parallel, sources close to the situation report that Vivendi is evaluating several options for its 24% stake in Telecom Italia, including a possible sale. The French conglomerate appears to have hired consultants to explore the sale of its stake, as part of a broader reorganization of its operations.