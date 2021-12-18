EP Saturday 18 December 2021, 15:14



The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has located since last midnight and until 6:43 a.m. about 14 earthquakes in La Palma of between 1.5 and 2.6 magnitude, none felt by the population.

In this sense, the latest report from the National Security Directorate (DSN) indicates that the eruptive process continues with the absence of observable signs of activity, which points to a favorable scenario for the completion of the eruptive process, although it is not possible to download that there may be a new spike in activity.

Therefore, the legal situation of the emergency and the red traffic light are maintained, as well as all the civil protection measures established from the beginning of the natural phenomenon.

In this regard, Pevolca has recalled that in order to ensure that the eruption, which began on September 19, has ended, the situation must be maintained for eight days.

Due to the presence of toxic gases, especially in the southern area of ​​the volcano, the UME will join the Civil Guard device this Saturday in the accompaniment work to assess and measure gas levels.

Finally, an estimated 3,216 buildings are affected, of which 2,988 would be totally destroyed and 138 partially, according to data from the Copernicus satellite.

Affected neighbors will be able to access to collect belongings



The Cabildo de La Palma has reported that residents affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano will be able to access on Saturday’s day to collect belongings.

In a statement, the Insular Corporation has explained that both access from the north and south – by sea and by land – are open.

In this sense, these measures may vary depending on the weather conditions and the evolution of the eruptive process, for which the Cabildo urges those affected to inform themselves through official sources.