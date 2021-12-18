At the beginning of 2022, Ukraine will face a huge economic and energy crisis. Former head of the office of the President of the Republic Andriy Bogdan said this in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. A video recording of their conversation is available at Youtube…

Bogdan predicted the imminent onset of the crisis for Ukraine and explained what its causes would be. Former associate of the head of the republic, Vladimir Zelensky, said that the main catalyst would be the rise in prices and shortages of energy resources, and pointed out that the country’s annual budget is calculated based on the price of gas.

“We are in an economic crisis, because everything is catastrophically rising in price. There are industries that are completely dependent on energy resources. All of the logistics are based on oil. Yes? And the water supply, the water in the taps – these are big pumps. There, 70 percent of the cost of water is pumps and electricity, which is used … That’s it, we have dominoes collapsing, ”he explained.

According to him, a “catastrophic situation” is expected in Ukraine in February, since “everything will be closed en masse”, people will be fired, and revenues to the budget of the republic will decrease. At the same time, Bogdan added that due to the February frosts, a shortage of gas may arise in the gas transportation system and “some townships will begin to freeze.”

Andrey Bogdan resigned on February 11, 2020. It was noted that the reason for his dismissal was the protracted personal conflict between the head of the office of the President of Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelensky. Later, Bohdan thanked the head of state for his resignation and stressed that he was glad not to have anything to do with the chaos into which the Ukrainian leader was throwing the country.