The A-1 highway has been completely closed as it passes through Idiazábal (Guipúzcoa) due to an accident, generating more than 32 kilometers of traffic jams in both directions, as reported by the General Directorate of Traffic and Traffic (Directorate of Traffic of the Basque Government).

The collision occurred at the point kilometer 415, although at the moment the reasons or if there are injuries are unknown.

The closure of the A-1 occurs in the middle of rush hour, causing the usual withholdings are aggravated, although the corresponding detour has already been established.

DGT reports that traffic in the San Sebastián direction has been reopened, although it remains closed in the direction of Vitoria.

???In Guipúzcoa, an accident causes the total closure of the A-1, near Idiazábal. ??Incident at PK 415.

??Detour duly signposted.

??More than 32 kilometers of traffic jams in both directions. https://t.co/u3hEY8DsEs — General Traffic Director (@DGTes) December 16, 2024