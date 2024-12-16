Olivia Newton-John She left us in 2022 after a long battle against breast cancer, however, her memory lives on thanks to her career as an artist, with 15 studio albums and participating in great hits on the big screen, such as grease.

That film left us unforgettable moments and themes, such as Hopelessly Devoted to You and his duet with Travolta, You’re the One That I Want, which is one of the best-selling singles of all time. This last song was accompanied by a scene that not only catapulted his career, but also changed women’s fashion forever.

In it, we can see Olivia with a black ‘total look’ made up of leggings, a t-shirt with a ‘bardot’ neckline and a leather jacket Thanks to the popularity of the film, the latter garment introduced into women’s wardrobe, a jacket typical of rock and punk culture that, at that time, was practically dominated by men.

The success of the film made the bikers stay with us forever, turning the one worn by Newton-John into a cinema icon, like Judy Garland’s red shoes in The Wizard of Oz. As happened with the redhead actress’s footwear, the jacket has also put up for auction, seven times its estimated value.

A photo of Olivia Newton-John’s leather jacket Julien’s Auctions

The legendary jacket grease has been sold for more than $740,000 at an auction in Beverly Hills. Described as “a classic design” from the 1978 musical, the garment was expected to be would sell for around $80,000 to $100,000surprising with a bid seven times higher.

The curious story of the leather jacket

However, It is not the first time that the jacket has gone up for auction. In 2019, after keeping the jacket for 40 years, Olivia Newton-John sold the jacket for $243,200 at a charity auction. Nevertheless, its buyer returned it when he later met the actress at her California home.

Other items for sale included Newton-John’s passports, her turquoise baby grand piano and costume pieces from her music video Jolene with Dolly Parton.

A Part of the proceeds will go to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fundfocused on cancer research and treatment, (especially breast cancer) and promoting holistic wellness approaches and alternative therapies.





