Thursday, January 4, 2024, 01:15







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A friend, according to the RAE, is a friend, a comrade, a buddy. Sebastián López, more than a corduroy, is one of those Murcians who were born in Colombia, but who have been in the land of Segura longer than anywhere else in the world. Lopez…

This content is exclusive for subscribers