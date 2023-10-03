English-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall took part in the filming of an advertisement for the Skims lingerie brand, which is owned by American businesswoman Kim Kardashian. The pictures appeared on the brand’s Instagram account (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 67-year-old star of the series “Sex and the City” posed for the photographer in a figure-shaping black jumpsuit. It is known that the cost of a wardrobe item, which is presented in the retailer’s assortment in ten colors and nine sizes, is 72 dollars (seven thousand rubles).

Related materials:

Cattrall says the jumpsuit is her favorite Skims product. “I liked that I myself was able to choose the thing in which I would be photographed,” admitted the participant in the photo shoot.

In June, Kim Cattrall listed her ways to combat aging. Among them are the introduction of Botox and some other cosmetic procedures.