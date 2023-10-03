In the update note of the 2023 Economy and Finance document (Nadef) “healthcare remains the ‘Cinderella’ of the political agenda for various reasons. First of all, the health expenditure/GDP ratio of 6.7% in 2022 drops to 6.6 % in 2023 and will continue to decline in subsequent years, until reaching 6.1% in 2026, a lower value than the pre-pandemic value of 2019 (6.4%)”. He notices it the analysis by the Gimbe Foundation which highlights how public health is heading “towards the abyss”.

“The numbers of Nadef 2023 – warns Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – certify that, in line with the Governments of the last 15 years, public health does not represent a political priority at all, not even for the current Executive. If in words Nadef 2023 states the intention to allocate resources for the relaunch of healthcare personnel in the next three years – continues Cartabellotta – the numbers do not suggest the necessary funds at all, but vice versa they document signs of defunding of public health even more evident than those of the Def 2023, whose forecast estimates on health spending have been revised downwards. Today the serious sustainability crisis of the NHS no longer guarantees the population equal access to healthcare services with serious consequences on people’s health and on the increase in private spending”.

“Given this scenario, the Nadef 2023 estimates push public health to the brink of the abyss, confirming that the relaunch of the NHS does not represent a political priority in the allocation of, albeit limited, resources. Sliding – notes Cartabellotta – slowly but surely , from a National Health Service based on the protection of a constitutional right, to 21 regional health systems based on the rules of the free market. And, ignoring, compared to other countries, that the state of health and well-being of the population affects GDP growth: because those who are sick do not produce, do not consume and often even limit the working activity of their family members”.

Gimbe’s analysis of Nadef 2023

For the 2023 forecast, “compared to 2022, healthcare spending increases by 2.8%, in absolute terms by 3,631 million euros, but reduces from 6.7% to 6.6% in terms of percentage of GDP”, look at the report.

Forecast 2024-2026. “Given an average annual growth in nominal GDP of 3.5%, the 2023 Nadef estimates the average growth in health spending at 1.1%. The health spending/GDP ratio plummets from 6.6% in 2023 to 6 .2% in 2024 and 2025 – highlights the Gimbe analysis – and then again to 6.1% in 2026. Compared to 2023, in absolute terms healthcare spending in 2024 drops to 132,946 million (-1.3%), and then rise again in 2025 to 136,701 million euros (+2.8%) and to 138,972 million (+1.7%) in 2026”.

“It is completely clear – comments Cartabellotta – that the negligible increase in healthcare spending of 4,238 million euros (+1.1%) in the three-year period 2024-2026 will not be enough to even cover the increase in prices, both due to the erosion due to inflation, and because the healthcare sector price index is higher than the general consumer price index”. In other words, “the Nadef 2023 forecast estimates on healthcare spending for 2024-2026 do not at all suggest investments to be allocated to healthcare personnel, but rather certify clear signs of defunding. In particular 2024, far from being the year of relaunch , marks a worrying -1.3%”, concludes Cartabellotta.