Those who plan to travel to the United States to celebrate the end of the year holidays should consider not only the procedures necessary to be able to enter the territory without problems, which includes a valid passport and visa, but also the recommendations offered by the authorities to have the best vacations this season.

According to information provided by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), for its acronym in English) on its official website, this season is when there are more arrivals of people to the territory, so they recommend being prepared for the trip and using the mobile applications offered by the authorities to improve the experience and keep everyone safe. In that sense, offers five tips for vacationers:

1. Have the documents ready. You must have a valid passport and identification card, in addition to the visa, and be prepared to present them when requested.

2. Food, money and souvenirs need to be declared, even if they were bought in a duty-free shop at the airport. Additionally, it must be remembered that some food, merchandise and money exceeding US$10,000 must be declared on a customs form, as failure to do so can lead to harsh penalties and the loss of possessions.

3. Beware of fakes. The recommendation is not to buy from street vendors or questionable stores as the items could support criminal activities, violate intellectual property rights and be dangerous.

4. Find out what the duty exemptions aresince some items brought from abroad for personal use or as gifts are entitled to exemptions, but not if they have been transported for resale.

5. Pay attention to your medications. Many manufactured abroad are not approved for use in the United States and are therefore prohibited, so only those necessary for the trip and in their original packaging can be brought.

Luggage instructions must be followed.

Applications that can be useful for traveling to the United States

In addition to the previous recommendations, CBP reminds that thanks to technology it is now possible to improve the travel experience for some passengers. In that sense, there are some applications that can be used.

Global Entry is a trusted traveler program that allows you to quickly pass through screening areas at the borders of USA. It has a mobile application that allows you to begin the process before entering the federal inspection area and the option of contactless screening, available at almost all international airports, to reduce physical contact and speed up arrival processing by eliminating receipts. paper and protect the privacy of passengers.

Travelers who have not yet had an interview to be part of the program can still opt for this option at some airports if they register upon arrival, this way they will be able to complete their interview upon entering the United States without an appointment and only with the documents they would normally carry when traveling internationally.

Mobile Passport Control is another option available for Canadian visitors and for travelers returning from visa sunset program countries, it offers a special line for arrival processing.

ESTA mobile application, available from 2023, non-US citizens from forty-one visa extension program countries can use this platform available in twenty-five languages ​​to request pass authorization from their mobile devices.