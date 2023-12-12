Judgments | The girl looked after the children of the man's family, the man was convicted of sexually abusing the girl

The man repeatedly took advantage of the young girl who lived next door. The events were discussed in court more than ten years later.

Fifty the man was convicted of sexually abusing a child. The victim was a neighbor girl 30 years younger than the man at the time of the crime.

The crimes took place between spring 2009 and spring 2010, until the victim's 16th birthday.

The victim and the man had met in the same neighborhood. The victim had taken care of the children of the man's family and had been at his workplace for tet training.

Among other things, the man had kissed the victim when the victim had been with the man's family at the beach. The man and the victim had also had sex.

The events caused the victim mental health problems. The victim filed a criminal complaint almost 10 years after the events. He had previously told his friends and the curator of the educational institution about his experiences.

Man denied the charge. According to the man, the victim had filed a criminal complaint because the man had rejected him, or otherwise just to get attention.

The court examined, among other things, the communication between the victim and the man. The communication between the man and the victim had sexual overtones after the events. In the messages, the man described in detail the sexual acts he would like to do to the victim.

The district court found the victim's story convincing enough.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 1964 to two years and six months in prison for gross sexual abuse of a child.

He was ordered to pay the victim a total of 14,000 euros in compensation for suffering.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

In the Court of Appeal, the victim's story was considered mostly consistent and believable. It was unclear how many of the acts had taken place before the victim turned 16. The court estimates that there were a few dozen acts in 2010.

The Court of Appeal also considered that although the relationship between the victim and the man was closer than a normal neighborly relationship, their relationship was not particularly confidential.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal found the man guilty of basic sexual abuse of a child. His punishment was a suspended sentence of one year and nine months.

The suffering compensation to be paid to the victim was reduced to 5,000 euros.