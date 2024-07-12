Blue Cross started with a victory its path of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXafter defeating Mazatlan by the minimum. Now he will seek a second consecutive victory against Rayados of Monterrey Next Saturday, July 13th at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
For now in La Máquina Celeste we are talking about the departure of Carlos Salcedowho is currently out of the country, according to several media reports, in addition Uriel Antuna He is about to say goodbye because he will put on the elastic of the AEK Athens from Greece, without forgetting that Rodrigo Huescas He left for the FC Copenhagen from Denmark.
There is also bad news for the Argentine coach. Martin Anselmisince there are elements that you will not be able to use as Jorge Sanchezwho still has his international transfer pending, while the Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis He is still injured in his ankle, although Luis Romo and Andres Montanotwo of the signings, could see action.
Certain cement players are needed to be key in the action in order to defeat the locals at El Gigante de Acero.
Carlos Rotondi
The Argentine has become one of the strategist’s wild cards, since he can play as a winger, inside midfielder or full-back, which makes the approach easier. Rodo is expected to generate a lot of danger on the left side, since he has good dribbling, and every time he has the opportunity he looks for the shot. However, he will have a tough fight when facing tough defenders like Victor Guzman, Gerardo Arteaga, Eric Aguirre, Hector Morenothe Chilean Sebastian Vegas and the Colombian Stefan Medina.
Andres Montano
It’s time for the team’s recent signing to make his appearance. Accompanied by teammates who are already on board with the strategist’s ideas, he is sure to adapt quickly to become a key factor in the team’s performance. With the appearance of the midfielder, it is possible that Charly Rodriguez He returns to his old duties as a holding midfielder, to leave the national team free to play under the forwards. However, it will be difficult to give him the necessary freedom against the Monterrey team, which will try to prevent the sky-blues from having much possession.
Kevin Mier
La Pandilla has one of the most dangerous attacks in Mexican soccer, so the Colombian could have a lot of work to do, although he is someone who can be trusted, since during his first tournament in Mexico he emerged as one of the best in his position. The American’s goal-scoring instinct Brandon Vazquezthe fine aim of German Berterameas well as the constant approximations of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and the good actions of Roberto de la Rosa On the first date, they will test the coffee grower.
Angel Sepulveda
If La Máquina wants to add another win, the striker needs to be sharp in front of goal, however, he has not been at 100 percent since the end of last semester. El Cuate carries a great responsibility, especially because he is the most experienced ‘9’ and must fill the shoes of the Uruguayan. Gabriel Fernandez and of Giakoumakis who has not been able to make his debut. Perhaps, these are his few chances of being able to catch the coach’s eye again, since once the other two mentioned return, he will have a role as a substitute.
Gonzalo Piovi
It is certainly a very tough game, because both teams have many skilled and reliable players, in addition to the thirst for revenge of the Argentine team. Fernando Ortizwhich was eliminated in the semi-finals by La Máquina. The powerful attack of Monterrey has already been mentioned, so the Argentine defender next to the Colombian Willer Ditta They will have to be well organised in their marking, in the aerial game and avoid at all costs unnecessary fouls that could play against them, since tactical play could be a headache. They will have to talk well with the midfield to stop the Spanish Sergio Canales and to the Argentine Maxi Mezathe two creatives of the royal squad.
