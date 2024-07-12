For now in La Máquina Celeste we are talking about the departure of Carlos Salcedowho is currently out of the country, according to several media reports, in addition Uriel Antuna He is about to say goodbye because he will put on the elastic of the AEK Athens from Greece, without forgetting that Rodrigo Huescas He left for the FC Copenhagen from Denmark.

There is also bad news for the Argentine coach. Martin Anselmisince there are elements that you will not be able to use as Jorge Sanchezwho still has his international transfer pending, while the Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis He is still injured in his ankle, although Luis Romo and Andres Montanotwo of the signings, could see action.

Certain cement players are needed to be key in the action in order to defeat the locals at El Gigante de Acero.