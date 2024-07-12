Juarez City.- Municipal police located a vehicle reported stolen this Thursday. The vehicle, a cherry-colored Volkswagen Jetta with national license plates, was stolen during a housejacking committed at approximately 6 a.m. in the Horizontes de Sur subdivision.

The Secretary of Public Security, César Omar Muñoz Morales, reported that the unit was located on the street Estrella Antares, intersection with Ricardo Espinoza, in the Porfirio Silva neighborhood, so it was transferred to a municipal corral.