At 27 years old, the footballer passed away on the night of Tuesday, August 27 Juan Izquierdo, a fact that generated much consternation and sadness throughout Uruguay and the world of sport in general.

The footballer suffered an arrhythmia in the 84th minute of the Copa Libertadores match between São Paulo and Nacional last Thursday and collapsed on the field. He was immediately taken to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, where he also suffered a cardiac arrest upon being admitted. This caused brain death, which led to his death on Tuesday.

The footballer was surrounded by his parents, Sandra and Nelson, his wife Selena, his sister Sofia, his little daughter Lucero and representatives of Nacional, headed by president Alejandro Balbi.

Transfer to Uruguay

John Left. Photo:National

In the last few hours, Balbi and general manager Sebastián Eguren have been making arrangements to bring Juan Izquierdo’s remains to Uruguay, taking into account that the death occurred in São Paulo, Brazil.

After several negotiations with the head of the Ministry of National Defense, Armando Castaingdebat, Nacional managed to have the remains transported on the Aviocar C212 aircraft of the Uruguayan Air Force.

Likewise, efforts are still being made to obtain another plane to transport part of the family, who were accompanying the footballer until the last hours, taking into account that Selena, the couple, and Sofia, the sister, will leave with their children early on Wednesday morning on a scheduled flight, while Juan Izquierdo’s parents will remain in Brazil.

The Aviocar C212 will only transport Izquierdo’s remains, and is scheduled to take off at 6:00 a.m. this Wednesday from Uruguay bound for São Paulo, returning to the country at the end of the day, as the trip has an estimated duration of eight hours.

With the help of the Uruguayan consul Marta Echarte, the paperwork is now being processed (such as the death certificate, among others) to be able to take the body from one country to another. The tricolor leaders are in the process of doing this, and they want the body to be transferred this Wednesday, but it is not yet confirmed because it will depend on the speed with which the paperwork can be carried out.

It is something that Nacional had already been working on during the last few hours, anticipating this situation and unfortunate outcome, since both they and Izquierdo’s family had been informed about the seriousness of the footballer’s condition, which when the last medical report was published, the authorities at the São Paulo medical center already considered irreversible.

