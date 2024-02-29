Bad blow for Schlein who already dreamed of leading some sort of new Ulivo





Carlo Calenda in the wide field with Elly Schlein And Giuseppe Conte after the Regionals in Sardinia and in light of the alliance, which also includes Matteo Renzi, in Abruzzo? False. The words of the Action leader after the victory of Alessandra Todde have been “interpreted incorrectly”, sources at the highest levels of Action explain to Affaritaliani.it. Indeed, in addition to the case of Livorno, where Calenda will support the center-right candidate for the municipal elections, according to what Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal in absolute preview Calenda will support Alberto Ciriooutgoing Governor of Piedmont of Forza Italia supported by the centre-right, in the regional elections which will be held on 9 and 9 June together with the European elections.

A bomb, a real political bomb that blows up the wide field dreams of Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte, after those words “we must also dialogue with the 5 Star Movement“. But which were only related – explain the Action sources – to some local realities, such as Abruzzo for example. But in the event of political elections, where the government led by Giorgia Meloni were to implode, perhaps after the vote for Parliament European Union and due to internal disputes in particular between the Brothers of Italy and the League,

Action “he will never make a political and electoral alliance with the M5S“. The top leaders of Action are absolutely certain of this. And the proof is that in a key region of the North, governed by the centre-right, such as Piedmont, Calenda will be an ally of Meloni and Salvini, as well as obviously Tajani. A cold, freezing shower , for the secretary of PD that already in these hours – after the victory in Sardinia and with the challenge of Abruzzo completely open – he was already dreaming of leading a new Ulivo with the Democratic Party at the head of a broad coalition that went fromGreens-Left Alliance up to the 5 Stars and Action and More Europe.

This is not the case and it will not be the case. There are too many differences in foreign policy and economic policy. “It's good to think about regions and cities” – they explain from Azione – “but Conte's ambiguous positions on Ukraine are absolutely unacceptable, like those on Palestine“. Not only that. Calenda toasted the cancellation of citizen's income and the 110% construction SuperBonus, measures desired by the former five-star prime minister, and therefore “thinking of a political and programmatic agreement with the M5S is the wrongest thing that could be done”, insist the Action sources. And when will the support for be official Cirio in Calenda Schlein's Piedmont he will realize that his project has already fallen apart.