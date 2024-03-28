Club América has once again regained confidence and has recorded five consecutive games in Liga MX without knowing defeat and is the runner-up in the general classification of the 2024 Clausura Tournament. The Águilas have just equaled without scoring in the National Classic as a visitor, which which has them with 25 units in 12 games played.
The next match for the capital team will be this Friday, March 29 at 8:00 p.m., hosting Atlético de San Luis at the Azteca Stadium. For this reason, we mention five azulcremas players who we think will be key for this confrontation.
The Potosí team has just beaten the Tuzos, and they have also recorded four consecutive games scoring goals, so Malagón's performance will be essential to avoid the fall of their goal. As if that were not enough, the azulcrema goalkeeper will play his first game after having renewed his contract with the institution until 2027.
The right back has been fully back in the starting lineup for two games and is once again gaining pace, so his participation on the right side can be fundamental when it comes to overflow and depth.
The most likely thing is that in this match the starter along with Two saints be the guaraní due to the injury of Fidalgoand the 'Puppy'He has been important in his last games as a starter, as he usually contributes a lot to the offense, in addition to the role of shield and distribution of passes.
The Dutchman will most likely be the starter in this match due to the muscle injury of Alejandro Zendejasso he will have to take advantage of the opportunity and look like he has been doing every time he receives minutes of action and more so at home.
The scorer and captain is in very good physical condition and without a doubt his danger in attack can be decisive when defining the match. Even more so when he still has not renewed his contract and seeks to maintain a high level of play.
