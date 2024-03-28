Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Mohsen Mahfouz, Member of the Board of Directors and General Manager of Abu Dhabi Sports Club, praised the success of the Women’s “A” team in retaining the title of the “27th Edition” of the Zayed Ramadan Women’s Football Championship, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Club “Armed Forces”, with the participation of many teams at the level The country, and the Club B team won third place and the bronze medal in the same tournament.

Mohsen Mahfouz praised the sponsorship of the annual tournament, for which “Earth Club” provided all the requirements for success, praising the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s continued support for the club, and emphasizing the directives of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Club to provide the requirements for all of the club’s various activities, which contributed to many achievements for various activities. Categories of both genders.

In turn, Sarah Hassanein, coach of the Abu Dhabi Women’s Sports Club, praised the support and care of the club’s board of directors, the follow-up and interest of Mohsen Mahfouz, the efforts of Dima Al-Ibrahim, the team manager, and all the members of the “A and B” teams, and the technical and medical staff. The title is added to the achievements of the club team, which is at the top of the Football Association League. Foot for women.

She said, “The club’s women’s team, the founder of women’s football in the country and at the regional level, is progressing steadily, as planned by the club’s board of directors, which has contributed to winning many local and regional titles and achievements, and is looking forward to advanced positions during the next stage, as an investment in care and attention.