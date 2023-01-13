The Clausura 2023 Tournament has started and the team of Blue Cross he wants to do a good job in the contest that gives them aspirations to the title.
In the first game of the semester, those led by coach Raúl Gutiérrez tied against Xolos de Tijuana. Now they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their first three points of the contest.
However, there are some players who still do not have their permanence with the Machine assured and could leave the institution.
5. Julio Dominguez
The player who is in the eye of the hurricane is Julio Dominguez. The ‘Tasting’ is not having a good time, and it is that now he was pointed out by a children’s party alluding to the drug.
In this regard, the footballer offered an apology and was not called up for the first game of the tournament, in addition to the fact that he will be absent in the next 4 days as a sanction.
4. Sebastian Jury
The goalkeeper, who at the time was considered the future of the Mexican team, fell into a deep mental hole from which it seems difficult for him to get out.
His poor performances under Cruz Azul’s three sticks have marginalized him and he has gone from being the first goalkeeper to the third.
That is how sebastian jury He could still leave the team in this transfer market.
3.Michael Estrada
Although it is true that everything seems to indicate that the striker will continue with Cruz Azul, michael estrada not yet safe in the Machine.
If there is another offer from a club on the Old Continent, the Ecuadorian would go out to serve on the other side of the pond.
2. Rafael Baca
The experienced Cruz Azul player, raphael bacca, he could have a foot and a half off the team. The footballer is not in his best moment and he would not fully enter into the plans of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, so if there is a team interested in his services, they would not hesitate to give him an outlet.
1. Ivan Morales
One of Cruz Azul’s most notable footballers for the bad tournament held was Ivan Morales. His low level of play and his few goals have caused the fans to be against him.
The Chilean had a foot and a half out of the team, although due to his dedication in preseason, the coach decided to give him a vote of confidence, although nothing has been defined yet.
