Atlus is a company that has always been very attentive to preserving the integrity of the stories of its games, so much so as to ask, in certain cases, for the blocks to be stream to avoid spoilers: in the case of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden it didn’t go that far, but it officially asks streamers to apply a warning of possible spoilers during the broadcasts.

The fact that both games are decidedly dated has obviously led Atlus not to opt for an overly restrictive approach: Persona 3 Portable is the remaster of a game originally released in 2006 and then expanded in 2009, while Persona 4 Golden is the remaster of a title released in 2008 initially and then in a new edition in 2012.

It would have been difficult to justify the ban of streaming on the titles in question, citing the possibility of spoilers as a reason, but Atlus has in any case shown itself to be sensitive to the subject, requesting the inclusion of reports indicating the presence of spoilers during the streaming dedicated to the two titles.

This is a much milder solution than the prohibition of broadcasting the game we saw at the time of the release of Persona 5, with the impossibility of showing certain parts of the game in streaming and going beyond 90 minutes of transmission, with lots of sharing block through the dedicated functionality of PS4.

Recall that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be back on the market starting from January 19th on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.