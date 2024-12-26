The ‘Topuriazos’

On February 17, at UFC 298, Ilia Topuria had the opportunity to be the first Spanish champion in UFC history against a featherweight legend, Alexander Volkanovski. The day arrived, and after a disputed first round, in the second Spain entered MMA history. The Matador culminated a long combination with a remote right hand to the Australian’s chin, which not only gave him the championship belt, but also meant the ‘boom’ of the sport in the country. But if that weren’t enough, in October he repeated the milestone against another legend, Max Holloway, at UFC 308. This time in the third round, the Hispanic-Georgian hit with his right hand, and the Hawaiian backed away. Topuria smelled the blood and punished him with blows on both sides, until finally a textbook left hook knocked Holloway down. For the second time this year, Ilia Topuria thrilled an entire country.